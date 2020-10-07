KP Cabinet approves School Bags (Limitation Weight) Act

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:42 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Cabinet Wednesday approved the KP School Bags (Limitation Weight) Act to regulate the weight of school bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Cabinet Wednesday approved the KP School Bags (Limitation Weight) Act to regulate the weight of school bags.

Provincial Minister for education Shahram Khan Tarakai said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province to introduce such legislation.

In a statement, he said that the act would give a long due relief for children and parents.

The permissible weight of school bag for pre-Grade-1 would be 1.5 kg, Grade-1 2.4 kg, Grade-2 2.6, Grade-3 3 kg, Grade-4 4.4 kg, Grade-5 5.3 kg, Grade-6 5.4 kg, Grade-7 5.8kg, Grade-8 5.9 kg, Grade-9 6kg, Grade-10 6.5kg , Grade-11 7kg and Grade-12 7kg.

