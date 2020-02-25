KP Cabinet approves seven special children courts, regularization services of 9618 SPOs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in chair here Tuesday approved setting up of seven special children courts one each for every division and regularization of services of 9,618 special police officers (SPOs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in chair here Tuesday approved setting up of seven special children courts one each for every division and regularization of services of 9,618 special police officers (SPOs).

Briefing newsmen about cabinet decision, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said the services of all those SPOs who served on contract or fixed pay under Regularization of Services Act 2019 till August 2019, would be regularized.

He said KP Govt had already given extension in services of SPOs from January 2020 to June 30, 2020, therefore, a total of 9618 SPOs would be regularized from July 1, 2020 that would cost Rs2726.393 million to provincial kitty.

The Information Minister said the cabinet also approved establishment of seven child courts for speedy trial of children related cases. For this purpose, new vacancies for seven Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ BS 20) were approved that would cost additional Rs50 million.

The Cabinet also approved up-gradation of status of judicial locks at Tank, Swabi, Nowshera and Malakand as sub jail besides a new judicial lock for Bisham Shangla to be look after by the prison department. The appointment of District and Session Judge, Rajab Ali as anti-terrorism court judge Buner has been approved besides a district scrutiny and clearance committee led by the respective Deputy Commissioners of the merged districts.

Representation has been given to heads of concerned departments, additional deputy commissioners and officers of law enforcement agencies not less than the post of Lt Colonel and elected senators, MNAs and MPAs would also be invited in the committee meeting for speedy development of merged areas.

He said development process in 20 sectors have been started in merged areas under phase-I of the mega Accelerated Implementation Program with annual development outlay of Rs 59 billion for three years and for this purpose Rs 29 billion were already released after approval of 78 different schemes.

The cabinet also approved integrated water resource management strategy for effective management of water resources for agriculture and humans consumption. Under this strategy, water council and water commission would be setup under the supervision of Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary respectively.

The cabinet also approved extension in reconstruction project started for permanent settlement of the temporarily displaced people of the merged areas up to June 30, 2021 to complete all the communication, roads, education, laboratories and medical centers projects on time.

The Minister said International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) has showed willingness to make investment in projects related to alleviation of poverty and improvement in socio-economic lives of people in rural areas and for this purpose Rural Economic Transformation Project (REPT) has been prepared on which USD 100 million would be spent including provision of USD 50 million by IFAD in KP.

The cabinet also approved cancellation of KP Delimitation Local Council Act 2015, the Minister said, adding duties of delimitations of Constituencies were handed over to Election Commission of Pakistan by Federal Government under Election Act 2017 in light of the orders of Supreme Court. Therefore, Local Council Act 2015 was found ineffective.

The Cabinet formally approved name of Zafar Ali Shah as Director General, Peshawar Development Authority, KP Model by-laws to regulate establishment of Public and Commercial Swimming Pool and Rs 35 million for Chitral-Awan-Bamborat Road, Chitral Garma Chesma Road, Chitral Boni Mastooj-Shandoor Road and Rs 30 million for repair, maintenance and clearance of snow from these roads for promotion of tourism and provide quality traveling facilities to people.

The Cabinet approved setting up of RESCUE 1122 Training academy at Shah Kus Khyber district and provision of Rs 1190 million for it.

The Minister said Rs13532.292 million were approved for compensation of losses of shopkeepers and petrol pumps etc of North Waziristan in line of the recommendations of special committee under revised expenditure head to help them on financial fronts, adding Rs 4404.973 million were already distributed among affected people of Miranshah Bazaar.

The cabinet also approved renaming of Govt Degree College Razar Swabi after Shahzaib Shaheed Degree College Razar Swabi, Rs 450 million supplementary grant for control and prevention of locusts at DI Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristna and others districts besides appointment of Yasir Imran as administrator Auqaf and amendment in Section 4 of KP Public Service Commission Ordinance under which new members of the Commission would be appointed for three years instead of five years in future.

The cabinet also approved name of Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan for new chairman of the committee setup for new lease agreement with Serena Hotel, Kohat Division Development Project and bringing union councils Barkot, Gramtor, Muslimabad and Khariyan of Haripur district under Galyat Development Authority .

The cabinet also decided to abolish Fata Development Authority and approved name of Engr Retd Zahid Abbas for member of Indus River Authority System.