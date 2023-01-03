KP Cabinet approves to declare Peshawar, Termez as sister cities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday accorded approval to declare Peshawar and Termez city of Uzbekistan as sister cities.

The provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair also approved the Prevention of Domestic Violence Against Women Rules 2022, Village & Neighbourhood Councils Rules 2022, besides approving proposed amendments in the Local Government Act 2022.