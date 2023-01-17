UrduPoint.com

KP Cabinet Approves Upgradation Of Teachers Pay Scale

Published January 17, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday approved upgradation of teachers in various scales.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, while congratulating the teachers said that 51 thousand Primary school teachers (PST) have been upgraded from Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 12 to 14 as promised by the provincial government.

He said that the long-standing demand of teachers regarding their upgradation has been fulfilled today.

He said that the cabinet has decided to upgrade SPST teachers from BPS 14 to 15 and PSST teachers from BPS 15 to scale 16.

He said that upgradation of 21 thousand Subject Specialist Teachers SST from BPS 16 to 17 is also approved.

He said that the cabinet approved four-tier formula under which 13800 teachers working in 17 grade to 20 will be promoted.

