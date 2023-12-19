KP cabinet authorizes depts to transfer buildings for launching skill development classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday authorized different provincial departments to transfer their buildings in spare time for launching classes of skill development among the youth under the Khushala Pakhtunkhwa Program.

These departments include Elementary and Secondary Education, Technical Education, Industries and Labor, Health, and other line departments.

The special meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Rtd.) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah was also attended by provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, and administrative secretaries.

It was revealed at the meeting that recently South Korea had demanded over one hundred thousand skilled workers in response to which Pakistan could only provide 16000 skilled workers from all over the country because the country had no skilled labor force to be employed in the outside world. It was also learned that more than 500 thousand youth from all over the province will be imparted different trainings in information technology, computer, paramedics, nursing, trade etc. so that they could earn livelihood for their families both inside and outside the country.

Addressing the meeting the Chief Minister said though the prime duty of the caretaker government was to facilitate fair and impartial elections but in view of the increasing unemployment and poverty in the province, the youth cannot be left to desperation to become nurseries for the terrorists. He said that the government cannot wait and has to contribute to the welfare of the people at large. “All Mighty Allah might have provided us an opportunity to serve the people this way at this point of time therefore we must come forward to play our role” he said.

The Chief Minister had already formed a task force comprising different ministers, secretaries and heads of different organizations which is meeting daily to make the said program a success. The program will be on the ground within days, it was revealed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Provincial cabinet unanimously endorsed the stance of the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taken in his meeting with the Federal Minister Finance yesterday (Monday) to shift financial responsibilities, including co-financing of BISP expenditures, the subsidy for Agriculture tubewells and fertilizers, Higher education Commission expenditures and the transfer of PSDP projects to provincial ADP. It was pointed out that the province faces substantial constraints in initiating new programs particularly when such initiatives will require the imposition of more taxes on the people at large which also seems to be out of the mandate of the caretaker government. The provincial caretaker cabinet emphasized on the importance of adhering to constitutional provisions and acknowledging financial realities, for a prudent and measured approach in decision-making processes related to financial matters between the Federal and Provincial Governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Government through a series of deliberations with the provincial government had proposed to transfer financial responsibilities of the BISP, HEC, and subsidies to the provincial governments concerned. Taking a tough response during a meeting held between Caretaker Federal and Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa refused to approve any such proposal where the financial burden is transferred towards the provincial government.

APP/vak