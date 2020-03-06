KP Cabinet body approves priorities on various issues

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan presided over the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting regarding Rule of Law Roadmap here, on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan presided over the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting regarding Rule of Law Roadmap here, on Friday.

In the inaugural meeting, the committee unanimously approved the key Rule of Law Roadmap Priorities which aimed to achieve decreasing acquittal rate of serious crimes, decrease in case disposal time and decrease in overcrowding prisons with focus on under-trial prisoners.

Minister for food Qalander Khan Lodhi, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, Secretary Home, Secretary law, Inspector General Police and other concerned officials along with Justice System Support Program (JSSP) representatives were amongst the participants.

The Minister stated that the objective of the roadmap priorities was to build the trust of citizens seeking support from the Rule of Law Institutions in the province which truly depicts the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He emphasized that the roadmap approach guides the institutions for improving their efficiencies as well as addressing hurdles and bottlenecks in cross-institutional coordination towards the effective dispensation of justice.

On behalf of KP Chief Minister and provincial government, he assured his full support in taking up the process of roadmap implementation in coordination with the Criminal Justice Institutions for achieving the milestones in timely and effective manners.

He said that all the key issues identified and discussed should be addressed at all levels as required and that the Cabinet Sub Committee should move towards finding solutions in its next meeting.

The Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi presented a comprehensive plan to improve the efficiency of police for the delivery of roadmap results.

He shared the initiatives being taken to improve investigation standards and quality including the increased focus on the provision of the Victim Support Services.

He also shared the recommendations for the budgetary revisions which are necessary to institutionalize the measures to be taken for the reform agenda of the roadmap.

The Committee was briefed about the progress on the roadmap priorities, governing mechanisms and department-level engagement by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Home Ikramullah Khan.

He said that the implementation management of the roadmap was based on the 'Deliverology approach' which was a systematic process through which the Committee will drive progress and ensure delivery results using data.

While reviewing the current status on the trends of acquittal rate in serious crimes, the members of the committee agreed to conduct more in-depth analysis and generating evidence for the factors contributing in the problem.

P&D Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan appreciated the efforts of the departments in collaborating for achieving the agenda of Rule of Law Reforms. He assured the departments of his office's complete support in pursuing the reform agenda.

On the occasion, Masood Ahmad Secretary Law Department, Kashif Alam, DIG Operations, Police, Taj Sultan, AIG, Prisons, Moallim Jan, Director Reclamation and Probation and Shafiullah, Deputy Director Legal, Prosecution also shared their views and the progress on Rule of Law Roadmap Key Performance Indicators and the associated initiatives being taken for the improvement in efficiency and performance.

Sultan Khan thanked JSSP team and the Delivery Unit for the technical support provided to the departments in developing standards, rules, guidelines and performance tracking mechanisms.