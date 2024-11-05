KP cabinet committee visits judicial academy to discuss new campus development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A Special Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet members visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Peshawar (KPJA), to discuss establishment of the KPJA’s New Campus, on already acquired/allotted land measuring 150 Kanal, at Regi Model Town (RMT), Peshawar.

The distinguished guests were received by the Director General, Dean and other staff of the Academy. Detailed presentation was given to the Committee. The meeting/presentation was attended Mr. Aftab Alam Afridi, Minister for Law, Mr. Arshad Ayub Khan, Minister for Local Government, Mr. Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, Minister for Finance, Mr. Shah Faisal Utman Khel, Advocate General,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar, Peshawar High Court, Mr. Akhtar Saeed Turk, Secretary Law Department, Ms. Tallat Fahad, Additional Secretary, Administration Department, Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General, KPJA, Mr. Zia ur Rehman, Dean Faculty, KPJA, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, Senior Director Research and Publication KPJA and other respectableguests.

In his welcome address, the Director General extended a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests and expressed his gratitude to the Cabinet Committee Members. He emphasized on the judiciary's essential role in delivering inexpensive and expeditious justice, as enshrined in Article 37-D of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said that comprehensive trainings to enhance the knowledge and skills of Judges/ Qazis, Lawyers, Prosecutors, District Attorneys, and Court Staff are essential, for upholding the statutory mandate of the Academy. Established under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act No.

IV of 2012, KPJA aims to build professional competence, capacity, and ethical standards of all stakeholders of the justice system.

The Director General reaffirmed the Academy's commitment in providing high-quality judicial education, trainings, and research for strengthening the justice system in the province.

Thereafter, Mr. Zia Ur Rehman, Dean Faculty apprized the disguished guest on the Academy’s establishment, Primary objectives, achievements, challenges and vision. He shared that the academy has trained 9810 participants through 372 training programs on different themes, focusing diverse stakeholders. The Academy has also conducted advance-researches, hosted seminars and workshops on various topics including Alternative Dispute Resolutions (ADR). Further, the Dean Faculty highlighted the ongoing challenges, including limited funding, infrastructure, and inadequate human resources, need for uninterrupted power supply, improvised and well-equipped classrooms, and residential facilities for staff of the Academy. Additionally, he mentioned the need for regional campuses, professional certification courses, and advanced academic programs, which require further infrastructure and budgetary support.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Registrar, Peshawar High Court and DG Academy presented commemorative shields to the Committee Members and the guests, honoring the Academy's traditions. In the end, the distinguished guests visited various wings and sections of the Academy including the Hostels, Day Care Center, Radio Meezan Studio, library, and Research Center .