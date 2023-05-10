KP Cabinet condemns violent protests damaging government facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss current situation and review security arrangements.

The cabinet members unanimously approved the deploying of the Pakistan Army in the province due to the current emergency situation.

In a statement regarding the cabinet meeting, caretaker provincial Minister for Information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel expressed the views of the cabinet members.

He said that, in accordance with the current situation, the caretaker provincial cabinet had requested services of the Pakistan Army in the province under Article 245 from the Federal government to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

The minister said that the violent protests by citizens in different districts of the province had damaged government properties and sensitive facilities, which was not acceptable.

While peaceful protests were the right of all citizens, violating the law and damaging important government facilities was beyond comprehension, he added.

Therefore, the caretaker cabinet members have unanimously called in the Pakistan Army to save the province from further damage.

The minister said that in the special cabinet meeting, the actions and performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in controlling the situation in the province were appreciated, and tributes were paid to all police personnel.

He urged Imran Khan to fight his legal battle in the courts and not to push the country into further economic crisis by damaging government and public property.