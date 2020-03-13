UrduPoint.com
KP Cabinet Decides Closure Of Educational Institutes For 15-day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

KP Cabinet decides closure of educational institutes for 15-day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Friday decided to close educational institutes across the province for 15-day in the wake of Corona Virus epidemic, said Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai.

Talking to media, he said the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also decided to close hostels and ban public gatherings, festivals and meetings till further order, adding that it was also decided that the guests would also not allowed to meet prisoners in different jails of the province.

The cabinet decided that closure of Tokham border would be decided in the meeting of National Security Council, however the CM announced to cancel his public meeting in Swat.

It was also decided that public would be requested to minimize their functions like marriages and other events till the situation improves.

Your Thoughts and Comments

