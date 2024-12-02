KP cabinet decides to declare instigators in Kurram as terrorists; take decisive action

The 18th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday decided to take decisive action in Kurram for lasting peace and declare the instigators in the area as terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The 18th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday decided to take decisive action in Kurram for lasting peace and declare the instigators in the area as terrorists.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and relevant administrative secretaries.

The cabinet decided to identify elements spreading hatred between two and put their Names on schedule IV and take strict legal action against them under the law, said a press release issued here after the meeting.

The cabinet was informed that so far 133 people have been killed in the area while 177 were injured.

It was told that a Grand Jirga has been constituted to mediate and ensure a peaceful resolution to Kurram conflict.

The Jirga would remain in the area until peace was fully restored.

Meanwhile the government would dismantle all the bunkers in the area as part of security measures and heavy weapons would be confiscated from civilians.

Similarly, 65 security checkpoints would be established on Kurram highway to ensuysafe travel.

The cabinet decided to ask the Federal government to deploy Frontier Constabulary in the area.

The meeting took important decisions related to payment of financial assistance to the victims including the bereaved families and injured of the clashes.

Compensation to the owners of damaged properties would be made on the basis of an ongoing an assessment and survey in the area.

It was said on the occasion that an initial amount of Rs 380 million has been released for compensation, with more funds to follow if needed.

The government would facilitate the dignified return of displaced families to their homes.

The cabinet formed a committee comprising the Provincial Minister for Law, Adviser on Information, and relevant parliamentarians to oversee the entire process.

The cabinet also decided to provide bulletproof and bombproof vehicles to the civil administration and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in sensitive districts, including Kurram.

Speaking on the occasion the CM Ali Amin Gandapur stressed that the Kurram conflict was not terrorism rather a few elements had been inciting sectarian hatred in the area.

He urged local elders to help identify these individuals, vowing to treat them as terrorists.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring peace, emphasizing the Grand Jirga’s pivotal role. "The Jirga will remain in Kurram until complete peace is achieved," he said.

The CM directed the immediate supply of essential medicines via helicopter and emphasized securing safe passage for civilians.

He also called for the swift and dignified return of displaced families.