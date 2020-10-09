UrduPoint.com
KP Cabinet Delgation Condoles With Family Of Zainab In Charssada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:06 PM

KP Cabinet delgation condoles with family of Zainab in Charssada

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a three-members delegation of his cabinet visited Charssada and offered condolence with family of minor girl who was killed after sexual assault

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a three-members delegation of his cabinet visited Charssada and offered condolence with family of minor girl who was killed after sexual assault.

Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash and Special Assistant on Mines Arif visited the house of Zainab and expressed sympathy to the affected family on behalf of the chief minister and the provincial government.

They offered fateha and assured the grieving family of all support to arrest culprits involved in Zanab's death.

The chief minister said that those involved in this tragic incident would be brought to justice.

They conveyed message of the Chief Minister that provincial government shares and understand the grief of the affected family and vowed that affected family will be given full justice.

The chief minister has already taken strict notice of the incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in Charsadda and directed the Inspector General of Police and authorities concerned to immediately arrest the persons involved in the incident.

