KP cabinet demands simultaneous polls of NA & PAs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday demanded simultaneous elections of the National and provincial assemblies in the country.

The meeting chaired by caretaker Minister Masood Shah, reviewed overall political situation and called for holding the elections of all the assemblies on the same day.

According to caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the cabinet proposed that instead of holding the National Assembly's elections by an elected government, the same should be held the supervision of caretaker governments in provinces.

The cabinet also expressed its reservations over the Supreme Court's order for holding the elections of the Punjab Assembly in the month of May as the same would impact the National Assembly election in that province.

It asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elections of both National and provincial assemblies under the Election Act on the same day.

The cabinet noted that the elections of National and provincial assemblies were never held on separate dates in the country's history. The Constitution was a sacred document and adherence to it was the responsibility of every institution, it added.

It said the law and order situation in the province was not suitable for holding general elections.

The cabinet members also offered Fateha over demise of the nephew of caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.