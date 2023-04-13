KP cabinet discusses financial affairs

In the fourth meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, the economic and financial affairs of the province were discussed. During the meeting, it was revealed that the province owes 238 billion rupees to the federal government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :In the fourth meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, the economic and financial affairs of the province were discussed. During the meeting, it was revealed that the province owes 238 billion rupees to the Federal government.

Chief Minister Azam Khan stated that he had met with the prime minister twice to discuss the payment of arrears to the province. Several letters have also been sent to the federation in this regard.

The caretaker provincial government is following a policy of austerity to deal with the current difficult financial situation. Chief Minister Azam Khan emphasized that proposed economic measures should be finalized soon and presented before the cabinet. He also urged ministers to suggest more measures to reduce unnecessary expenditure and austerity in their departments.