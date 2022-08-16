KP cabinet expresses satisfaction over steps taken by police, security forces

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in a meeting held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by police and security forces for safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

Besides the cabinet members the meeting was attended by the Provincial Chief Secretary, IGP, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various Government Departments.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information & PRs Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing media persons about the decisions of the cabinet meeting at ITLA'A Cell informed that the law and order situation arising out in Swat a few days back was effectively tackled owing to the timely measures adopted by the law enforcing agencies under the personal supervision of the Chief Minister.

"We assure the masses that there is nothing to worry as the provincial government will maintain its writ in the province at all costs and no compromise would be made on the solidarity of the country, safety of the people as well as maintenance of peace," he remarked.

The news about deteriorating law and order situation in the social media, he said, was totally false and fabricated. The ceasefire with TTP is intact and a good omen is that no major incident has occurred which may lead to mistrust between the two parties, he observed.

He further said that there were some groups which were inimical to the TTP's peace accord and their involvement in the terrorism related incidents in the province could not be ruled out.

Barrister Saif further informed that the cabinet approved enhancing the minimum rate of wages as Rs. 26000 per month for different categories of workers working in all government industrial establishments of the province with effect from July 1, 2022, as per announcement of the Chief Minister on the floor of the house during the budget session.

As regard, non-governmental industrial units, the cabinet decided that the matter may be decided by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minimum Wages Board.

He said the Provincial Government under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was fully aware of the hardships faced by the labor community owing to the existing price hike and taking all possible measures within the ambit of the available resources to provide relief to the downtrodden segment of the society.

He further said that the cabinet also approved extension in the tenure of Mr.

Mukhtiar Khan of Usharai Dara District Dir Upper for further two years as non-official member of the Forest Development Corporation (FDC) Price Committee to smoothly run the affairs of the committee.

Similarly, the cabinet also accorded approval to declare Bashqar Gol Area of District Upper Chitral, in the Chitral Wildlife Division, as Biosphere Reserve under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015.

The Biosphere Reserve consists of 89,374 hectares that provides prime habitat for certain wild animals including Snow Leopard, Himalayan Brown Bear, Himalayan Lynx, Cape Hare, Red Fox, Himalayan Ibex and Tibetan Wolf etc. He further informed that the cabinet also approved to declare Shahi Nagar Ghoor Dara of Daggar Sub-Division of District Buner, in the Buner Wildlife Division, as Community Game Reserve under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015.

Barrister Saif said that the cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Factories Rules, 2022 to regulate the matters with regard to labour in factories of the province.

The cabinet, he further said, also accorded approval to withdraw its earlier approval with regard to the appointment of Mr. Manzoor Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company (KPT&GSC) and allowed the Energy and Power Department to float fresh advertisement for the said post as per the laid down procedure.

The special assistant further told that the cabinet approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat crop 2022-23 as Rs. 2600/40kg as worked out by the Cost Production Committee on the basis of survey conducted throughout the province.

The Minimum Support Price of wheat crop for the last year 2021-22 was Rs. 2200/40kg. The recommendations of the Provincial Government, he said, would now be shared with the Federal Ministry of National food Security & Research.

He further informed that the cabinet also approved the establishment of Darul Aman Crisis Centre in place of the Working Women Hostel Hayatabad, regularization of employees of the District Governance and Community Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines Rules, 2022 and provision of 107 acres land for the security fencing of the Mohmand Dam.

Referring to the demands of the candidates viz-a-viz holding of PMS and CSS exams simultaneously, he said, the cabinet decided to refer the matter to the Provincial Public Service Commission for reviewing the PMS exam schedule enabling the candidates to appear in both the exams.