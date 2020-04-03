KP Cabinet for increasing corona testing capacity to 10,000; 151 corona patients discharged from Dera: Ajmal Wazir

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet here on Friday decided to enhance the diagnostic testing capacity of infectious Corona disease from 300 to 1500 daily by next week and subsequently take it to 10,000 with support of private hospitals and laborites across the province

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting.

Later, addressing media briefing, adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said that CM Mehmood Khan specially directed the departments concerned to take testing capacity of corona virus to 1500 to 2000 daily by next week on emergency basis.

CM further directed to enhance the capacity to 10,000 with the help of private labs and hospitals. He also directed to take steps on war footing and extend the testing facility in all districts of the province.

He directed release of additional funds to DHOs and MSOs to improve the corona testing capacity and health facilities for corona patients.

The cabinet decided to improve health facilities by allowing purchase of more ventilators and by appointing backup staff in health department to deal with any emergency in case of corona outspread.

It was informed on the occasion that over 1200 doctors have already been appointed on contract basis while through Public Service Commission a total 2000 would be appointed. It was further told that paramedic staff and other staff would be inducted on walk in interview basis and the cabinet gave approval to policy in this regard.

The cabinet discussed lockdown situation and precautionary measures in the wake of corona pandemic and expressed satisfaction on the effective measures as 151 corona patients have been discharged from quarantine centers in district DI Khan and being sent to their respective areas.

The cabinet was informed that there was no shortage of wheat or flour in the province and 165,000 tonnes of wheat stock in K-P. Wazir maintained that the government was committed to facilitate the masses and bring reforms in the health sector.

The cabinet decided that supply of 5,000 tons of wheat would continue from Punjab and in case of any shortage more wheat would be procured from local farmers soon after harvesting season and in extreme condition it could be bought from PASCO or to be imported.

The cabinet was told that under KP government relief package 243,000 families would be given Rs 6000 assistance for next three months in first phase under provincial relief package and around Rs 6000 per month to be given under Federal government relief package.

Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra gave a detailed briefing to cabinet on outspread of corona disease and said that till date the number of positive cases were 311 while 9 died till April 2, adding that the urban population in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, DI Khan and other cities was more vulnerable to be affected by corona disease due to dense population.

On the occasion the CM underlined the need for more precautionary measures and implementation of government policy in letter and spirit to contain the outspread of corona.

The Health Minister told cabinet that due to effective lockdown no corona case was reported from Chitral and Kohistan.

The cabinet discussed issue of Tablighi Jammat and the CM issued directives to give special care and assistance to 5300 members of Tablighi Jamaat in the province, out which 300 are foreigners and 70 percent belongs to other provinces, Ajmal said.

The CM said that members of Talibghi Jamaat were guests and the government had directed the district administrations, Health and Relief departments to take good care of these people as they were serving the cause of religion.

The Cabinet approved exemption in various taxes, Ajmal said and added that 2percent tax would be charged on sale and purchase of property while construction industry would also be given special concession in taxes.

The cabinet also approved purchase of essential medical equipments including ventilators, masks, gloves.

Ajmal Wazir once again reiterated the need for adopting preventive measures especially in urban areas to contain spread of virus.