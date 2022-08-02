KP Cabinet increases compensation amount for calamity hit victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday approved compensation amount under different heads for calamity stricken victims and also agreed major crackdown against encroachment in flood affected districts.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan increased compensation amount for deceased of natural calamity from Rs 300,000 to 800,000 and financial support for damaged houses from Rs 100,000 to 400,000.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai in a media briefing after the cabinet meeting said that the cabinet also directed the district administrations to immediately launch crackdown against encroachment especially on nullahs, canals, river banks and other water channels.

The cabinet appreciated performance of the district administration and government agencies including Rescue 1122 for the immediate relief operations during the flood.

The Chief Minister directed to open Rescue 1122 centers in the districts having mineral mines so that immediate relief activities could be started in case of accidents and to save lives of the miners, The Cabinet decided to continue the subsidy on flour and directed to continue supplying flour at subsidized rates throughout the year, adding that the government was spending 35 billion rupees for the purpose.

The cabinet was informed that there was no shortage of flour in the province and more than 200,000 bags of 10 kg and 20 kg were being provided on a daily basis in the province at discounted rates.

The cabinet also decided to increase the daily supply from 200,000 to 250,000 from August 15.

In the light of Peshawar High Court's orders, the provincial cabinet deliberated on the reservation of seats in the medical and dental colleges established across the country for the erstwhile tribal areas and decided to maintain the old quota.

The cabinet approved the extension of three members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission, MPA Pir Fida Muhammad, MPA Samira Shams MPA and Dr. Abdul Ghafoor for the second term.

The provincial cabinet on the proposal of the Housing Department has allocated an additional Rs 39.55 million for package one as per the revised PC-I for the construction of 1320 flats under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Program in PHA Housing Scheme Jalozai District Nowshera and Rs 818.668 million for completion of the project.

Similarly, the cabinet approved allocation of Rs 4300 million as non-AD scheme for designing and construction of irrigation channels of Mohmand Dam Hydro Project and Rs 200 million for this year.

The Provincial Cabinet also approved the appointment of Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs as Chief Administrator of Auqaf.

The provincial cabinet on the request of Deputy Commissioner in Darazanda, Tribal Division of Dera Ismail Khan District withdrew fire emergency imposed in Darazanda.

The cabinet approved provision of land for the establishment of Rescue 1122 in Tehsil Paharpur District Dera Ismail Khan.

The cabinet directed IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to refer the case to the provincial government to resolve the issue regarding the age limit of ASIs recruited by the Public Service Commission.

It was informed on the occasion that the provincial government has sent 32 trucks of relief goods to flood victims of Balochistan which included tents, blankets, mattress and food items.