KP cabinet meeting on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting would be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

A 15-point agenda would be discussed in the meeting, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

KP Urban Forestry Policy and recruitment of Assistant Sub-Inspectors through the Public Service Commission would also be discussed in the meeting.