UrduPoint.com

KP Cabinet Meeting On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

KP cabinet meeting on Tuesday

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting would be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting would be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

A 15-point agenda would be discussed in the meeting, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

KP Urban Forestry Policy and recruitment of Assistant Sub-Inspectors through the Public Service Commission would also be discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet

Recent Stories

Belgian Customs Detect 30 Violations of EU Sanctio ..

Belgian Customs Detect 30 Violations of EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industri ..

Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industries for import of raw materials

12 minutes ago
 Punjab wins men, women titles of First National Sa ..

Punjab wins men, women titles of First National Sambo Championship

6 minutes ago
 SOPs for incident command management system discus ..

SOPs for incident command management system discussed

6 minutes ago
 Afghanistan situation discussed with Pakistan's mi ..

Afghanistan situation discussed with Pakistan's mission head

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power shut down programme

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.