KP Cabinet Meeting Rescheduled For Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

KP cabinet meeting rescheduled for Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was scheduled for Monday has changed and rescheduled for Tuesday June 15A Spokesperson of Chief Minster on Sunday said, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan would chair the cabinet meeting.

A 40 point agenda would be discussed in the meeting including health, local government, education, corona, civil servant laws and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

