KP Cabinet Meeting Scheduled For Dec 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM

KP cabinet meeting scheduled for Dec 2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet meeting has been scheduled to be held on December 2 to meet on 22 points agenda.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the 22-point agenda items included the creation of seats for ten judges in Peshawar High Courts besides approval of a writ petition against the Election Commission is also part of the agenda in the provincial cabinet meeting.

Similarly, an increase in the development budget of various departments, and the purchasing of security equipment in jails is also included in the agenda.

The annual report of the KP Public Service Commission would be presented during the meeting, the notification concluded.

