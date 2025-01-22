Open Menu

KP Cabinet Meeting Scheduled For January 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KP Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meeting has been scheduled for January 24, with official notifications sent to participants.

Official sources said on Wednesday the meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur.

Department of Establishment and Administrative Affairs has issued formal invitations to the cabinet members.

Cabinet members and secretaries from relevant departments are expected to attend.

According to the notification, the agenda for the meeting will be shared later.

KP cabinet held its last meeting earlier this month on January 15 with CM in the Chair.

The upcoming meeting aims at addressing key administrative and governance issues in the province.

Recent Stories

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

16 minutes ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

31 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

31 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

1 hour ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

2 hours ago
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

3 hours ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

3 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan