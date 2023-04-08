KP cabinet meeting to be held on Monday: Feroze Jamal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has called the provincial cabinet meeting at 3pm on April 10 (Monday).

Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel told on Saturday that the caretaker chief minister will preside over the meeting.

He said that various issues of the province including law and order and other important problems would be discussed in the meeting.