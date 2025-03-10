KP Cabinet Meets Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday at 9 PM, with invitations already sent out to the members.
Official sources said on Monday, the meeting will be held at the Civil Secretariat and will be chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
Cabinet members have been officially invited to participate in the session, while the agenda for the meeting will be released later.
Recent Stories
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Building bonds: Iftar parties unite communities of all faiths6 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet meets Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against adulterated foods6 minutes ago
-
DPO distributes over Rs2.4mln welfare cheques among police personnel16 minutes ago
-
Two held over power pilferage16 minutes ago
-
Joint session of Parliament commences16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 6 accused with 80 litres liquor16 minutes ago
-
70 held in crackdown against encroachment mafia26 minutes ago
-
KC ( EU) terms Indian Minister's remarks on IIOJK , AJK completely contrary to reality26 minutes ago
-
5 suspects held in crackdown26 minutes ago
-
11 booked, three held26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to Constable Dilnawaz martyred in 201126 minutes ago