KP Cabinet Meets Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM

KP Cabinet meets Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday at 9 PM, with invitations already sent out to the members.

Official sources said on Monday, the meeting will be held at the Civil Secretariat and will be chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Cabinet members have been officially invited to participate in the session, while the agenda for the meeting will be released later.

More Stories From Pakistan