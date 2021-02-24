UrduPoint.com
KP Cabinet Okays Vice-chancellors For Seven Public Sector Universities

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

KP cabinet okays vice-chancellors for seven public sector Universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of vice-chancellors to seven public sector universities of the province, for a period of 3-year.

According to office of Press Secretary to Chief Minister the nominees for the VCs included Prof.

Gul Majid Khan for Islamia College University Peshawar, Prof Dr Amin Badshah for University of Buner, Prof Dr Zahir Shah for Chitral, Prof Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan for FATA University, Prof Dr Ghazala Jamal for Women's University Mardan, Dr Zia-ul-Haq for Khyber Medical University Peshawar and Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak for Swabi University.

