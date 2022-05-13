KP cabinet panel hints at merger of Malakand Levies with Police

Sub-committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on the merger of Malakand Levies with Police force has agreed with the proposal of KP Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Shakeel Ahmad Khan and hinted at adopting phase-wise process on the matter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Sub-committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on the merger of Malakand Levies with Police force has agreed with the proposal of KP Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Shakeel Ahmad Khan and hinted at adopting phase-wise process on the matter.

The meeting of the sub-committee was held here Friday with KP Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor Khan in the chair. Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khushal Khan and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the concerned authorities gave a detailed briefing on the merger of Malakand Levies with the police force and reviewed all matters related to it. Various proposals also came under discussion.

Presenting his proposals in the meeting, KP Minister for PHE Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that most of the personnel of Malakand Levies were highly qualified and their promotions were being affected. He said they should be given an option to either remain in Malakand Levies or merge with the Police force.

Similarly, he said that investigation staff was also slow in Malakand, which was a hurdle in the prevention of crimes. Therefore, he proposed to appoint SP Investigation in Malakand as soon as possible to deal with the problems.

He said that peace in the province had been restored after rendering of huge sacrifices and stressed the need for the posting of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in the district.

The provincial minister further told the sub-committee that the salaries of the personnel of Police and Malakand were nearly equal. Therefore, in case of merger no additional expenses will be incurred by the provincial government.

The Provincial Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor Khan after reviewing all proposals said that final decision regarding merger of Malakand Levies with Police force would be taken in the next meeting of the committee.

He directed the concerned authorities to give final shape to proposals presented in the meeting to give them formal approval in the next meeting.