KP cabinet panel to review proposals for rule of law roadmap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan Wednesday presided over the Cabinet Sub-Committee second meeting regarding Rule of Law Roadmap in Peshawar.

In the second meeting, the committee members critically analyzed the recommendations in order to make better Rule of Law Roadmap that aims to achieve decrease in acquittal rate of serious crimes, decrease in case disposal time and decrease in overcrowding of prisons with focus on under-trial prisoners.

Minister for food Qalander Khan Lodhi, Secretary Home Ikram Ullah khan, Inspector General Police (IGP) Sana Ullah Abbasi and other concerned officials along with Justice System Support Program (JSSP) representatives were amongst the participants.

The minister stated that bringing improvement in the roadmap is to build the trust of citizens seeking support from states institutions in the province which truly depicts the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He emphasized that a comprehensive roadmap paves the way for the institutions for improving their efficiencies as well as addressing hurdles and bottlenecks in cross-institutional coordination towards the effective dispensation of justice.

On behalf of the Chief Minister and provincial government, Sultan khan assured his full support in taking up the process of roadmap implementation in coordination with the criminal justice institutions for achieving the milestones in timely and effective manners.

He added that all the recommendations presented to the meeting are highly encouraging in achieving the mentioned objective but more home work is needed.

The Minister for Law directed the Director General (DG) Prosecution to come up with proposal for strengthening prosecution in next meeting of the committee.

He added that for better results probation, prosecution are of great significance in the roadmap.

The Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi presented a comprehensive plan to improve the efficiency of police for the delivery of roadmap results.

He shared the initiatives being taken to improve investigation standards and quality including the increased focus on the provision of the Victim Support Services.

He also shared the recommendations for the budgetary revisions which are necessary to institutionalize the measures to be taken for the reform agenda of the roadmap.

Sultan Khan thanked Justice System Support Program (JSSP) for finding the above proposed recommendations and guidelines in collaboration with concerned government stakeholders. "Next meeting will be convened soon to finalize the recommendations," the minister concluded.