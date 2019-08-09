The Khyber Pakhutkwa cabinet with Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan in chair Friday passed a resolution unanimously to strongly condemn India's move of revoking Article 370 of constitution to abrogate special status of occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhutkwa cabinet with Chief Minister , Mahmood Khan in chair Friday passed a resolution unanimously to strongly condemn India 's move of revoking Article 370 of constitution to abrogate special status of occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan said in categorical terms that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision on Kashmir. India has attempted to snatch the rights of Kashmiris which is not acceptance to people of Pakistan, he added.

Briefing newsmen about decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Senior Minister for Tourism, Muhammad Atif Khan and Advisor to Chief Minister on Tribal Districts, Ajmal Wazir said the Chief Minister also reiterated that KP will continue to extend moral, political and social support to Kashmiris.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet gave approval for online booking of 49 official guest houses and five boutique guest houses. The Chief Minister said this step is a gift of KP government for people on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The provincial cabinet also gave approval to Tourism Act which will be tabled in provincial assembly for making it a law. Under the Act Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority will be established in the province.

Government is taking all out possible steps to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as `Tourists' Destination', he added.

The Chief Minister also issued directives that all departments should take review of development schemes on monthly basis. He also issued directives for ensuring approval of PC:1 of developmental schemes from Planning and Developmental schemes within a period of three months.

Atif Khan apprised newsmen that all the 169 guest houses of KP government will be available through online booking in phased manner.

The KP government has handed over all the official guest houses to Tourism Department in light of the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan. He said the handing over of rest houses to private firms will be made through a transparent manner.

The cabinet also approved depositing of Rs. 10 million in the endowment fund of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Tribal Districts, Ajmal Wazir said on completion of one year of KP government on August 18, a performance report of all departments will be made to Prime Minister.

The provincial cabinet, Wazir added, has also approved extension of contract of Nespak, whose services were hired for bringing 191,139 acres of land under irrigation through Gomal Zam Dam.