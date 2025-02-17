Open Menu

KP Cabinet Reaffirms Commitment To Restore Peace Efforts In Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A provincial cabinet meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday underscored the government's commitment to restoring peace and stability in Kurram district through comprehensive security and development measures.

According to an official statement, the cabinet was briefed on the implementation of government decisions aimed at ensuring sustainable peace in Kurram district.

The briefing revealed that since October last year, 189 people have lost their lives due to various incidents of unrest in Kurram. However, the provincial government's efforts have led to a peace agreement to restore normalcy in the region.

To ensure the availability of essential goods, nine convoys comprising 718 vehicles have been dispatched to Kurram so far, and there is currently no shortage of basic necessities in the area.

Additionally, under the Chief Minister’s special directives, the provincial government has launched a helicopter service for Kurram.

Since its inception, 153 helicopter flights have taken place, providing air transport to approximately 4,000 individuals and delivering 19,000 kilograms of essential medicines.

As per the peace agreement and cabinet decisions, efforts are underway to dismantle illegal bunkers in Kurram. So far, 151 bunkers have been demolished, with a deadline set for March 23 to remove all remaining bunkers.

The cabinet was also informed that a special security force is being established to safeguard the Kurram Road. Temporary and permanent security posts are being set up along the route, with a total of 120 security posts planned.

The cabinet has approved the recruitment of 407 personnel for these posts, which will be equipped with essential gear worth Rs 764 million.

Additionally, the cabinet has allocated Rs 480 million for the reconstruction of the damaged Bagan Bazaar.

