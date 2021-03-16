KP cabinet reverts superannuation age of retirement

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The provincial cabinet chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan Tuesday decided to revert back superannuation age of government servants from 63 years to 60 years.

The meeting discussed 14 agenda items and after thorough discussion rescinded the previous decision and reverted the superannuation age to 60 years.

Briefing the media persons, CM's aide on Information, Kamran Bangash provincial minister, Sharam Tarakai and Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Mahmood Khan directed to ensure timely implementation on the development and public welfare schemes. Good governance and transparency were the hallmarks of his government and no compromise whatsoever would be made, he added.

He also directed public sector institutions to use information technology for speedy response generation including introducing e-summary system. The important summary should get approval in a week, he remarked.

The CM directed to introduce Patwar/Revenue System including transferring 'patwaris' at divisional level from one district to another. The tendering and bidding system for construction was satisfactory but the system should be further improved and made transparent, he added.

Mehood Khan also directed to ensure quality governance at district level assigning special responsibilities to Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officers and sought reports of their initiatives.

He also directed to install CCTV cameras at all forests check posts to discourage illegal timber trafficking.

He directed provincial ministers and aides to ensure presence for two days and visit their respective areas to address to the public complaints and problems.

All departments should at least identify one mega project to be undertaken through public-private partnership, he added.

The CM aide said that cabinet thoroughly debated pension reforms and decided to take members of government employees association on board in the final decision-making. A four-member ministerial committee was formed including Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, Minister education Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan and Minister Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai with a task to interact with the Government Employees Association before final decision on the new pension system.

The cabinet approved draft law for "Innovation Endowment Fund" of Rs 100 million for Science and Technology in order to promote research and development in science and technology, support product development, efficient use of manpower, bring innovation in science and technology etc in the province.

The meeting also agreed to make amendments in Peshawar Development Authority Land Acquisition Act making a formula for acquisition of 2-lac kanal land on partnership pattern between government and land owners. Under the formula, the owners of land would be entitled for one kanal developed plot. However, the payment of the development charges would be worked out by the authority, he said.

