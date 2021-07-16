KP cabinet reviews law, order situation; decides to strengthen police force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday convened a special meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss law and order situation in the province in the wake of changing security situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The meeting, attended by all provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, IGP and officials of all concerned departments, discussed the possible effects of the security situation in Afghanistan on the province and the coherent strategy of KP police.

It was decided to strengthen the police force to cope with any untoward situation while the divisional commissioners and regional police officers were directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan to strengthen the police system in their respective regions.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the preparedness of police to cope with any emergency situation and appreciated the sacrifices of police officials for maintaining peace in the region.

The cabinet noted that KP police always demonstrated exemplary performance in difficult times and hoped that in future the police force would come up to the expectations of the government and masses.

The cabinet assured full support to the police department and said that all the requirements of the police force would be fulfilled on priority while utilizing all available resources.

The cabinet said that protection of lives and properties of masses was top most responsibility of the government and it would not show any leniency in this regard.