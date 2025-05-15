KP cabinet salutes armed forces for foiling Indian aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The 32nd meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, where key decisions were taken in response to the recent Indian aggression.

During the meeting, the cabinet unanimously paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces for delivering a strong and effective response to Indian hostilities. The members acknowledged that the entire nation stands firmly united behind the military and congratulated both the armed forces and the people of Pakistan on this remarkable victory.

The cabinet also honored the martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the nation. “We salute the sacrifices of our brave martyrs and express heartfelt condolences to their families,” stated the Chief Minister.

“Their sacrifices will never be forgotten they live on in our hearts.”

As part of the relief efforts, the KP government announced a compensation package for the victims of the aggression. The families of the martyrs will receive Rs. 5 million , while each of the injured will be given Rs. 1 million in aid.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed that respective Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and local administration officials personally visit the families of the martyrs and injured to ensure timely and respectful delivery of the announced compensation.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to defend national sovereignty and stand united against all forms of aggression, reaffirming the resolve of the KP government and the people of Pakistan.