KP cabinet shows solidarity, dispatches aid for Afghan quake victims

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has dispatched a major convoy of relief goods and announced a fresh package of aid for the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.

The decision was finalized during the 38th provincial cabinet meeting held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Expressing deep sympathy with the Afghan people, the chief minister stated, “It is our humanitarian and moral duty to assist our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time.”

He informed the cabinet that the provincial government has already sent 35 trucks loaded with essential supplies to the affected regions.

Recognizing the urgent needs on the ground, the chief minister announced a further escalation of support.

“Taking into account the urgent need for tents and medical supplies, we will dispatch an additional 1,000 tents and necessary medical equipment,” he said.

The aid package also includes food supplies and a commitment to provide complete medical treatment facilities for the injured.

The cabinet meeting began with a prayer (Fatiha) for the souls of those who lost their lives in the Afghan earthquake, as well as for Pakistani security personnel martyred in recent terrorist attacks across the province.

While addressing other agenda items, Chief Minister also praised the timely rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the province, highlighting that financial aid was distributed to victims in record time.