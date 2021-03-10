UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Cabinet To Approve ADRS Rules Soon: Bangash

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

KP cabinet to approve ADRS rules soon: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said rules of Alternate Dispute Resolution System (ADRS) have been framed and presented to cabinet for approval soon.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Chief Minister aide, Ghazan Jamal here on Wednesday, Kamran Bangash said ADRS would help resolve issues of tribal people keeping in view their culture and traditions.

He said the government was working to ensure amicable resolution of problems and challenges being witnessed after merger of tribal areas, adding, long standing deprivations of tribal people would be resolved soon.

Kamran Bangash said ADRS would also solve intricacies of land disputes in tribal areas that were once regarded as insurmountable challenges and difficult to handle. He said issues would be selected through mutual consultation and resolved through arbitrators.

He said the system would not only reduce burden on courts but also expedite cases resolution.

He said the provincial government was following the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan who had always raised voice for ignored segments of society and gave priority to their problems.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

50 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled ‘UAE Soft ..

1 hour ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

2 hours ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.