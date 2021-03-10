KP cabinet to approve ADRS rules soon: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said rules of Alternate Dispute Resolution System (ADRS) have been framed and presented to cabinet for approval soon.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Chief Minister aide, Ghazan Jamal here on Wednesday, Kamran Bangash said ADRS would help resolve issues of tribal people keeping in view their culture and traditions.

He said the government was working to ensure amicable resolution of problems and challenges being witnessed after merger of tribal areas, adding, long standing deprivations of tribal people would be resolved soon.

Kamran Bangash said ADRS would also solve intricacies of land disputes in tribal areas that were once regarded as insurmountable challenges and difficult to handle. He said issues would be selected through mutual consultation and resolved through arbitrators.

He said the system would not only reduce burden on courts but also expedite cases resolution.

He said the provincial government was following the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan who had always raised voice for ignored segments of society and gave priority to their problems.