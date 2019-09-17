UrduPoint.com
KP Cabinet To Be Extended: Info Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousufzai Tuesday revealed that extension in provincial cabinet was in the offing.

The minister told media that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan who himself was a hardworking man wants same performance from the ministers.

He said the chief minister has decided to enhance strength of the cabinet keeping in view one year performance of the departments and ministers.

Shaukat further informed that minister with poor performance will be removed from his post.

