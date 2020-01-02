KP Cabinet to discus division of Malakand into parts: Assembly told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Thursday told the provincial assembly that the division of Malakand into two divisions would be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Thursday told the provincial assembly that the division of Malakand into two divisions would be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Responding to MMA MPA Inayatullah during the question hour, he said that Malakand division is the largest division of KP with regard to population and area, adding that according to 2017 census, the total area of the division is 32007 squar kilometer and the total population is 866900.

He said that people of different districts of the division were facing great problems to visit Malakand headquarter Saidu Sharif Swat. He said a letter has been written to Commissioner Malakand division regarding partition of the division.

He said the Revenue Department has agreed with the suggestion and the final decision to this effect would be taken in upcoming cabinet meeting.