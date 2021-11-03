KP cabinet to discuss 23-points agenda

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan will chair cabinet meeting to discuss 23-point agenda here on Wednesday

The province's first food security policy will be submitted before the cabinet for approval.

The cabinet meeting will consider to extend Water Supply and Sanitation Company to other areas of the province.

The agenda of the cabinet will also include amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Act 2019 and the National Disaster Management Act 2010 .

The cabinet will also discuss setting up of Kalam Development Authority in the meeting.