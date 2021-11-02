UrduPoint.com

KP Cabinet To Discuss LG' Elections After PHC Verdict ; Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:19 PM

KP cabinet to discuss LG' elections after PHC verdict ; Kamran Bangash

Minister for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that provincial cabinet would discuss emerging situation on holding local government elections in the light of Peshawar High Court's verdict

Giving reaction of the provincial government over the Peshawar High court's verdict to hold Village Council and Neighbourhood Council elections on political party's basis , Kamarn Bangash said that KP cabinet would discuss the latest situation in its meeting on Wednesday.

Giving reaction of the provincial government over the Peshawar High court's verdict to hold Village Council and Neighbourhood Council elections on political party's basis , Kamarn Bangash said that KP cabinet would discuss the latest situation in its meeting on Wednesday.

He said that cabinet would discuss future course of action arising out of the court's decision.

