Open Menu

KP Cabinet To Meet On Jan 13

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM

KP cabinet to meet on Jan 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting has been scheduled for January 13, to be chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Official document said on Thursday that a 35-point agenda has been prepared for the meeting which also included establishment of a new cemetery in Peshawar and approval of a special grant for organizing sports in the merged districts.

The approval of a grant of Rs. 112.5 million for the affectees of Bakkakhel and approval of Rs. 1500 million as a research grant for higher education also included in the agenda.

This meeting will also focus on developmental projects and public welfare initiatives in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education January Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolme ..

Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..

17 minutes ago
 74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: ..

74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF

47 minutes ago
 EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

1 hour ago
 Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight mo ..

Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month

2 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring ov ..

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

3 hours ago
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

12 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

12 hours ago
 Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan