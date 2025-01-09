KP Cabinet To Meet On Jan 13
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting has been scheduled for January 13, to be chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
Official document said on Thursday that a 35-point agenda has been prepared for the meeting which also included establishment of a new cemetery in Peshawar and approval of a special grant for organizing sports in the merged districts.
The approval of a grant of Rs. 112.5 million for the affectees of Bakkakhel and approval of Rs. 1500 million as a research grant for higher education also included in the agenda.
This meeting will also focus on developmental projects and public welfare initiatives in the province.
