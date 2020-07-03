UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Cabinet To Meet On July 6

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:09 PM

KP cabinet to meet on July 6

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Friday called on an important meeting of the provincial cabinet on July 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Friday called on an important meeting of the provincial cabinet on July 6.

The Administrative Affairs department has issued a notification to this effect which said the cabinet meeting would have a seven-point agenda.

It said matters relating amendments in Local Government Act, healthcare services and others would be discussed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa July Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

6 minutes ago

Commission issues public notice in Amir Tahkalay c ..

2 minutes ago

ADC for strictly implementation of SOPs, visits bu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan spends over $ 1165 million on import of t ..

2 minutes ago

Drug Inspector Kohat inspects medical stores

2 minutes ago

England to Scrap Quarantine for Int'l Arrivals Fro ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.