KP cabinet to meet on July 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Friday called on an important meeting of the provincial cabinet on July 6.

The Administrative Affairs department has issued a notification to this effect which said the cabinet meeting would have a seven-point agenda.

It said matters relating amendments in Local Government Act, healthcare services and others would be discussed during the meeting.