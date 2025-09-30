KP Cabinet to meet on October 2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has been scheduled for October 2, said Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday.

The session will be chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Provincial ministers, special assistants, and advisers are expected to attend the meeting, along with the chief secretary and relevant departmental secretaries.

The cabinet session will begin at 11 a.m.

The official agenda of the meeting will be issued later.