KP Cabinet To Take Legal Action Against Highways' Blockade On May 25

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 07:47 PM

The Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday in a special meeting decided to take action against blockade of all highways and roads from Khyber Pakhtukhwa to the federal capital and Punjab on May 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday in a special meeting decided to take action against blockade of all highways and roads from Khyber Pakhtukhwa to the Federal capital and Punjab on May 25.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif in media briefing said that the legal and constitutional rights of citizens and KP province were violated on May 25 by blocking all small and big highways leading to the federal capital and disconnecting roads links to other cities of the country.

He said that the KP government considered it an unconstitutional act that resulted in inconvenience for the citizens, traders and the institutions, adding that the provincial government believed that such illegal act could be repeated in the future therefore the KP cabinet had decided to exercise its constitutional right.

He said that under Article 15, the right to communication and movement and Article 16, right to political gathering of the citizens were violated on May 25 by the federation which had controls of all the highways and motorways and it ordered illegal use of police force including use of tear gas and violence against peaceful workers trying to remove blockage from roads.

He said that these blockades created shortage of oxygen supply to KP hospitals while the constitution right of inter provincial trade was also violated by the federal government by stopping the vehicles carrying trade goods.

The cabinet noted that the federal government misused its power by registering FIRs against the chief minister Mahmood Khan and other provincial ministers, adding that KP cabinet had empowered the CM to take decision to this effect.

A two-member cabinet committee was also constituted on the occasion to chalk out future line of action, he told media and added that the issue could be raised on the platform of courts and in the upper House of parliament.

