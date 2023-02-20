UrduPoint.com

KP Cabinet To Take Up Election's Issue At Tuesday's Meeting: AG KP Tells PHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A writ petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf seeking a date for the election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats was taken up by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday.

During the hearing the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amir Javed presented a notification before the court and said that a cabinet meeting has been called on Tuesday that would review the conduct of election on provincial assembly seats.

He informed the court that during the meeting, the cabinet would take some important decisions and the situation would be made clear.

He urged the court that till the outcome of the cabinet meeting, the hearing might be postponed.

The Advocate General KP further informed the court that Governor Hajji Ghulam Ali had submitted his written response in this regard. In Tuesday's meeting, the AG KP said all the stakeholders would be invited to take their point of view on the election.

Justice Ishtiaq of PHC said the security agencies and all other departments concerned were bound to cooperate with the Election Commission in holding free and fair elections on provincial assembly seats. The court then adjourned the hearing till 22nd February (Wednesday).

