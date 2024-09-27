KP Cabinet welcome IMF package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The14th Meeting of the Provincial Cabinet the 14th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, was held today with the participation of key provincial officials, including cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and relevant administrative secretaries here Thursday welcomed IMF package approval.

Addressing the cabinet, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur emphasized the law and order challenges faced by the province, particularly in the merged and southern districts.

He highlighted the provincial government's commitment to improving the situation in these areas by enhancing the capacity of the police before transferring more check posts to them.

The Chief Minister underlined that substantial resources are being allocated for this purpose, with the ultimate goal of ensuring lasting peace and stability across the province.

During the session, the Chief Minister discussed the ongoing land dispute in Kurram district, clarifying that it is not related to terrorism or sectarianism, but rather a local land issue.

The provincial government is prioritizing peaceful resolution through Jirga efforts. He welcomed the successful ceasefire between the parties, achieved through the diligent efforts of the administration and police, and reiterated the government’s commitment to finding a permanent solution.

Chief Minister also mentioned the ongoing issue in Khyber district, which is being resolved through negotiations. He expressed optimism that this matter would soon reach a positive conclusion. While addressing concerns about the time taken to resolve such cases, he emphasized that the administration and police are actively working on them, even if results are sometimes delayed.

Further addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister confirmed that compensation is being provided to the victims of the Mir Ali incident, and the affected market will be rebuilt. Orders in this regard have already been issued to the relief department.

During the cabinet session, a draft of National Fiscal Pact was reviewed in detail, and concerns were raised over certain clauses. The cabinet directed the Finance Department to communicate these concerns to the Federal government. The cabinet also welcomed the approval of IMF package for Pakistan.

The cabinet also reviewed the writ petition submitted by landowners regarding the Mingora Qamber Bypass Swat Bus Stand. A committee was formed to examine the issue and provide recommendations within 10 days, which will be presented to the cabinet for further deliberation.