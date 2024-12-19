KP Cabinet’s 29th Meeting Scheduled For Dec 23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The 29th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has been scheduled for December 23, with invitations sent to all participants.
According to an official notification, the meeting would take place in the Cabinet Room at 11:30 a.m.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would preside over the meeting and invitations had been issued to ministers, special assistants, and advisors to ensure their participation in the meeting.
