KP Caretaker Cabinet Meets; Free, Peaceful Election Govt's Priority: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, while chairing the first meeting of the caretaker cabinet of KP government, on Thursday said holding of free, fair, transparent, and peaceful election in the province was the top priority of his government.

He said the mandate of the caretaker government was clearly defined in the constitution and his government would fulfill all constitutional and legal responsibilities and obligations in that regard.

He said the focus was being made on the improvement of law and order situation in the province for elections and reiterated to strictly observe austerity measures in the wake of financial problems in the province.

Every possible facility would be provided to people during the holy month of Ramazan and sasta bazaars (cheap markets) would be established besides taking concrete measures to control inflation and price-hike.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to ensure justified flour distribution at the government's subsidized rate to people. He stressed the need for ensuring wheat stock availability in the province during Ramazan.

While congratulating the caretaker ministers and advisers for assuming their responsibilities, Azam Khan said the cabinet meeting was slightly delayed due to some reasons and now such meetings would be held regularly.

