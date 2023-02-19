UrduPoint.com

KP Caretaker CM Azam Khan Convenes Security Assessment Meeting On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 08:00 PM

KP Caretaker CM Azam Khan convenes security assessment meeting on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has convened an important meeting on coming Tuesday for an assessment of the security situation across the province in the context of upcoming general elections.

The relevant authorities will give a detailed briefing to the interim chief minister on the overall security situation of the province, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, earlier, had sent a letter to the caretaker chief minister back seeking a security assessment for holding general elections in the province.

In order to look into the matter and reply to the governor, accordingly, the interim CM has convened a meeting on Tuesday wherein he would be briefed about the security situation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

49 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

56 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.