KP Caretaker CM Azam Khan convenes security assessment meeting on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has convened an important meeting on coming Tuesday for an assessment of the security situation across the province in the context of upcoming general elections.

The relevant authorities will give a detailed briefing to the interim chief minister on the overall security situation of the province, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, earlier, had sent a letter to the caretaker chief minister back seeking a security assessment for holding general elections in the province.

In order to look into the matter and reply to the governor, accordingly, the interim CM has convened a meeting on Tuesday wherein he would be briefed about the security situation.