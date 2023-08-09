Open Menu

KP Caretaker CM Launches Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 09:44 PM

KP Caretaker CM launches monsoon tree plantation campaign

The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday launched Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 by planting a sapling on the lawn of Chief Minister's House Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday launched Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 by planting a sapling on the lawn of Chief Minister's House Peshawar.

Provincial caretaker cabinet members Bakht Nawaz Khan, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel and relevant higher authorities of the forest department were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the chief minister about the monsoon plantation drive, he was told that during the campaign, more than 13 million saplings will be planted across the province. The chief minister was also informed that under the 10 billion tree project, the total area of forests in the province has been increased by 6.3 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forest and wildlife department in promoting tree plantation and their preservation adding that it is gratifying that the Forest Department is taking result-oriented steps under a comprehensive strategy to this effect.

"In order to overcome the challenges emerging from environmental pollution, the importance of forest has increased many fold" he remarked.

He urged the public to ensure their full participation in making the ongoing plantation drive a success story. Plantation and their preservation is our national obligation and collective responsibility; citizens should play their proactive role in this regard so that we can give our coming generations a pollution-free and green environment, he concluded.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nawaz Khan From Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi sector posts record 10% growth rate in ..

Dubai Taxi sector posts record 10% growth rate in trips for H1 2023

25 minutes ago
 Scrutiny committee recommends financial assistance ..

Scrutiny committee recommends financial assistance over 100 journalists of Sindh ..

36 minutes ago
 Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in AJK resuming p ..

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in AJK resuming production

36 minutes ago
 41 migrants missing after new Mediterranean shipwr ..

41 migrants missing after new Mediterranean shipwreck

36 minutes ago
 EU chief offers 400 mn euros to help flood-hit Slo ..

EU chief offers 400 mn euros to help flood-hit Slovenia

36 minutes ago
 UN chief warns against nuclear catastrophe risk in ..

UN chief warns against nuclear catastrophe risk in Nagasaki memorial message

36 minutes ago
Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) distributes gra ..

Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) distributes gratuity cheques to retired emplo ..

36 minutes ago
 Driving license mobile service launched for Lawyer ..

Driving license mobile service launched for Lawyers

36 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution stressing constitutional ..

Senate passes resolution stressing constitutional mandate for timely elections

44 minutes ago
 Lawmakers embrace nostalgia and vision in farewell ..

Lawmakers embrace nostalgia and vision in farewell session of National Assembly

44 minutes ago
 India's Gandhi slams government inaction on ethnic ..

India's Gandhi slams government inaction on ethnic violence

39 minutes ago
 Romanian kidnapped in Burkina Faso freed after 8 y ..

Romanian kidnapped in Burkina Faso freed after 8 years

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan