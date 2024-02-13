Open Menu

KP Caretaker CM Launches Spring Tree Plantation Drive

February 13, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday formally launched the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, 2024 in the province by planting a sapling on the lawn of Chief Minister's House Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that no one can deny the need and importance of forests for the survival of human life on the earth adding that devastating floods, droughts and other natural disasters have further enhanced the importance of forests.

He said that the issues arising from climate change have become a major challenge; we will have to take pragmatic steps under a comprehensive strategy to effectively deal with these challenges.

He stressed the need to have result-oriented approaches for protecting existing forests as well as mass scale plantation in order to ensure a significant increase in the forest cover of the province.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has termed the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign as of vital importance in this regard and appealed the public from all segments of society to actively participate in the campaign.

"Plantation and their preservation is our national obligation and collective responsibility; citizens should play their proactive role in this regard so that we can give our coming generations a pollution-free, clean and green environment,” he concluded.

Under this plantation campaign, more than 12 million saplings would be planted across the province.

According to the details, around five million saplings would be planted in the Central Southern Region-l Peshawar, whereas, 3.806 million in the Northern Forest Region-ll Abbottabad and 3.784 million plants would be planted in the Malakand Forest Region-lll Swat. A total of 212 plantation activities would carried out across the province for the purpose.

