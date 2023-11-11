- Home
KP Caretaker CM Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan passed away here Saturday.
His funeral prayer will be offered at ancestral village Parang Charsadda at 3:30pm.
