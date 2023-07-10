Open Menu

KP Caretaker CM Reviews Law & Order Situation In Province

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday chaired an important meeting to review law and order situation in the province with special focus on the recently emerged situation in tribal district Kurram

According to an official handout, the Chief Minister while expressing his concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in district Kurram has directed concerned administration and police authorities to beef up the measures aimed at mitigating tensions and clashes and maintaining law and order in the district.

He said that all of the disputes and issues in Kurram district should be resolved amicably.

The chief minister also made an appeal to the citizens to set aside their personal interests and join hands for peace and tranquility in the district adding that peace and stability would pave the way for the sustainable development and prosperity of the region.

Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs department Muhammad Abid Majeed and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

