KP Caretaker CM seeks Ulema role to promote sectarian harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has made an appeal to religious leaders and Ulema of all sects to play their due role to promote sectarian harmony in the prevailing situation of the province, and to educate/ guide the general masses in this regard so that a peaceful environment in all respect could be ensured which is a dire need of the hour.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister has appreciated the role of religious leaders and Ulema in pacifying the sentiments of the general masses after an unpleasant incident that took place in a private sector educational institution in Peshawar the other day; and said that the provincial government highly valued their positive role.

He has said that religious leaders and Ulema of the province have always been playing a very positive role in such matters, and expressed the hope that the Ulemas will play the same role in future as well.

Muhammad Azam Khan has further said that in the context of the prevailing law & order situation of the province and the peaceful holding of the upcoming general elections; there is a dire need of a peaceful environment in the province as it was ever before adding that the province could not afford any kind of unrest or sectarian issue in the prevailing situation.

He once again made an appeal to the religious leaders and Ulema of all sects to further promote sectarian harmony and to play their important role in pacifying the sentiments of the general public in such incidents so that such issues could be dealt with as per law.